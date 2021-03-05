Rashmika Mandanna begins Mission Majnu shoot

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna has kickstarted shooting for her Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu on March 5. She will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the film.

According to reports, Rashmika has commenced the film's shooting in Lucknow with Sidharth Malhotra. Mission Majnu is a spy thriller, and this is the first time the South Indian star has worked in the genre. The actor has made her mark in hit romantic comedies like Geetha Govindam and Sarileru Neekevvaru in Telugu cinema.

On Friday, Rashmika took to social media to announce that she has joined the Mission Majnu team and shared a post that she captioned with, "#MissionMajnu Day 1.. 🥰❤️."

The espionage thriller helmed by Shantanu Baagchi is based on an ambitious covert operation of India, and is inspired by real events of the 1970s. It is the story of an Indian mission in Pakistan. The film, written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja will be shot extensively in Lucknow and Mumbai. It is slated to release later this year.

Recently, she featured in rapper Badshah's new track, Top tucker. Meanwhile, serious about carving her space in Bollywood, Rashmika recently bought a house in Mumbai.

The actor, who has been touted as the National crush by her fans will soon be seen in the pan-India release Pushpa. She also has a Bollywood project starring Amitabh Bachchan lined up.