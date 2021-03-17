Rhea Chakraborty's role chopped off from Chehre? Producer decides 'not to talk about her'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty is being cut off from all the promotional activities of the upcoming film Chehre which raises curiosity about her association with the film.

While Chehre trailer will be out tomorrow, the curiosity and assumptions about Rhea's presence in the film have been piqued. When a leading daily quizzed film's producer Anand Pandit regarding the same, he said that the queries regarding Rhea will be entertained when the time is right.

READ | 'Rhea Chakraborty innocent victim of a twisted design'

"We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say," Pandit told the daily.

The thriller has been helmed by Rummy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit. Chehre also features, Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. The film will hit big screens on April 9.