RRR: Alia Bhatt's extended cameo turns into full-fledged role?

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt and superstar Ajay Devgn are part of SS Rajamouli's pan India film RRR which will be headlined by Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Alia, who has completed a schedule in Ramoji Film City last December, will be joining the team soon but before that makers are planning to add more sequences for Alia's character in the narrative.

Alia, who is busy wrapping her Gangubai Kathiwadi shoot in Mumbai, will soon resume shoot for RRR here. According to a webloid report, Alia has much more to do in RRR than was originally planned when she will join the RRR team later this month.

READ | Is Alia Bhatt short-tempered? Watch video to know her answer

Alia's first look as Sita from the film was unveiled to mark her 28th birthday on March 15. In the image, Alia wears a green saree paired with a vintage puff-sleeved brocade red blouse. While sharing the first look, Rajamouli had described the character as strong-willed.

The period drama revolves around the fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is being planned for a release in 10 languages -- nine Indian languages and English. RRR is reportedly being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore. The film will have a theatrical release on October 13, 2021.