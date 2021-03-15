RRR makers drop Alia Bhatt's first look as Sita on her birthday

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt turned 28 today and she will celebrate her birthday with a special gift from the team of her upcoming film, RRR.

Piquing the interests of Alia's fans for her much-anticipated film RRR, the makers on Sunday teased Alia's character of Sita by sharing a glimpse from the movie. The team has now shared the birthday girl's first look from the film.

"The wait ends here! Here's presenting @aliaabhatt as our #Sita 🔥 #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt," reads the caption alongside Alia's first look on RRR film's official Instagram page.

The Student Of The Year star also hopped on to Instagram and shared the first look.

The movie also features Ajay Devgn, besides superstars Jr NTR, and Ram Charan. Several actors from overseas including Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson have also been roped in for the flick.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports suggest the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

Helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the much-talked-about film RRR, will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.