Rumi Jaffery to revive SSR-Rhea starrer, looking for late actor's replacement?

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery has yet again confirmed that he will be teaming up with Rhea Chakraborty, who is besieged by controversy following her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's unnatural demise.

As reported earlier, Rumi, who was a good friend of SSR was gearing up to direct him in a romantic drama costarring Rhea. The team was also planning to jet off to London for the shoot post lockdown but the untimely demise of Rajput not only put the project in jeopardy but opened flood-gates of trouble for Rhea.

Speaking to a webloid, Rumi has confirmed that he would like to work with Rhea as she is talented and beautiful. According to reports, the filmmaker might revive the romantic drama that he was set out to make with SSR and Rhea in lead. The filmmaker also said that he believes that Rhea is an innocent victim.

READ | 'Rhea Chakraborty innocent victim of a twisted design'

"I worked with her before all this (the tragic aftermath of Sushant’s death) in Chehre. I was going to shoot a love story in London with Sushant and Rhea for producer Vashu Bhagnani after the lockdown. But God had other plans," said the filmmaker. He further added, "I will work with her for sure. She deserves another chance. She is talented and beautiful and she’s gone through a lot."

Rumi said his collaboration with Rhea is sure to happen and now what is to be seen is will he revive the SSR-Rhea project with another hero, or he will sign her for some other project.