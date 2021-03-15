Saif Ali Khan returns to shoot after paternity break

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has returned to work after taking more than a month-long leave to be around with his newborn and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Before welcoming his second child with Kareena, Saif had shared that fatherhood has made him stable and that at the moment he is in a position to enjoy having children around. The actor took a paternity break after their second baby boy arrived on February 21.

After a short paternity leave, Saif has resumed work once again. On Monday morning, the actor was spotted at Versova Jetty in Mumbai with his team as he headed for shooting for his upcoming film.

When asked about how fatherhood has changed him, the 50-year-old actor had earlier told a newswire: "I think there is a certain amount of more patience and stability in life. I was more impatient earlier, and little more concerned with what I'm doing and where I'm going, and (it was) unsettling generally. (I was) trying like most people to balance, trying to be stable for children at the same time, the instability of your own career."

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012 are parents to two sons. Saif also has a son Ibrahim and daughter Sara Ali Khan from his first marriage with actor Amrita Singh.

Saif will next be seen essaying a dark character in Om Raut's ambitious Adipurush, which stars Prabhas. He has described the role as electrifying and demonic. He will also be seen in horror-comedy Bhoot Police, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.