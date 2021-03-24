Salman Khan spotted at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, reason unknown

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was snapped at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai today evening. The reason behind his visit is not known yet.

The Dabangg star, who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Tiger 3, was spotted at Lilavati Hospital with his entourage. The actor did not pose for the shutterbugs before he went into the hospital. It is not known that why Salman went to the hospital.

READ | 'Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge': Salman announces Radhe release date

Soon after the video of Salman visiting the hospital landed on social media, many fans started speculating if the 55-year-old actor has visited the hospital for the COVID-19 vaccine as his Tiger 3 team is said to be jetting off to Europe in the month of June for a prolonged schedule in multiple countries.

Meanwhile, Khan's next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is scheduled for Eid release this year. Directed by Prabhu Deva the film will hit theaters on May 13. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe is presented by Salman Khan films in association with Zee Studios, produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.