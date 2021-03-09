Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer 2: No escape for absconding Parineeti?

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's first trailer dropped a year ago. As the delayed film is gearing up for release, the makers have released a second trailer of the film giving fresh insights into the crime drama.

Directed by Dibaker Banerjee, the much-delayed film was originally slated to release in 2018. It was then locked for March 20, 2020 and is now finally arriving in cinema halls on March 19, 2021. As the film took long to come out, the makers have released yet another trailer of the film to incite the audience's interest.

The just-released trailer hints that there is no escape for absconding Parineeti as in the last shot of the video she is seen almost getting killed by Arjun. To find out whether she manages to escape, one has to watch the film and the trailer succeeds in managing to evoke that curiosity.

Talking about the film's delay and plan of releasing the second trailer, Dibaker had earlier said, "We are the only film in history perhaps to run a trailer for a year before release! But there's a second trailer for those who want fresh insights into the crazy adventures of Sandy and Pinky. And I still want couples, families and friends fighting about whose film it was -- Sandy or Pinky -- with masks on, at a theatre next door. I want all of us to be safe, be entertained and reclaim a bit of our lost lives --like Sandy and Pinky in the film."

The film will see Arjun Kapoor play a Haryanvi cop quirkily named Pinky, while Parineeti essays the role of an ambitious girl from the corporate world, Sandeep.