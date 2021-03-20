Sara is looking for marriage proposals; shares before and after marriage pics

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan took social media by storm when videos and pictures from her latest bridal photoshoot went viral. The actor who has an impeccable sense of humour has now taken to social media to find a suitable groom for herself.

Sara recently turned muse for ace couturier Manish Malhotra. The actor shot in Jaipur, Rajasthan for Manish's latest bridal collection Nooraniyat. The Coolie No 1 actor has shared few pictures from the photoshoot and just when one thinks of scrolling down, she manages to catch the attention with a quirky caption.

Alongside a string of stunning pictures, Sara wrote, "Any marriage proposals for #susheel #gharelu #sanskari #ladki?? ❣️❣️❣️"

The Pataudi princess has also added few pictures in the bridal avatar on her Instagram Stories. She added a pinch of humour with 'Shaadi Se Pehle' and 'Shaadi Ke Baad' compositions. Have a look at the pictures below.

Sara Ali Khan shares before and after marriage looks

On working with Sara, Manish had told a newswire, "It's always fun to work with people you know. I've worked with Sara for almost all her movies up until now, and there is an understated understanding between us. Sara looks stunning, and the essence of 'Nooraniyat' just reverberates with her personality. She is confident and sure of her own style, much like the brides of today. We had so much fun shooting, and everything ensued exactly the way we desired."

On the film front, Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and directed by Aanand L. Rai. Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.