Sara Ali Khan to star opposite Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama has finally got its leading lady in Sara Ali Khan. The Coolie No 1 star has already started training for the role which will require her to enact some action scenes.

The speculations about Sara being roped in as leading lady for Vicky's highly anticipated film The Immortal Ashwatthama are going rife. If reports are to be believed, Ms. Pataudi will be seen delivering some high-octane action sequences in the film which reunites Vicky with his National Award-winning film Uri.

Kaushal's upcoming The Immortal Ashwatthama is a superhero film with a traditional name at its core. In Mahabharat, Ashwatthama was the son of guru Dronacharya, the weapon instructor of the Pandavas and the Kauravas, and the final commander-in-chief of the Kauravas in the Kurukshetra War. According to the epic, he was cursed to becoming Chiranjivi, or immortal, by Krishna.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is mounted on a big canvas with a story that revolves around the titular mythological character. Talking about the project, film's director Aditya had earlier said that he has always been fascinated by this immortal character from Mahabharat.

"One of the reasons why I chose to weave a story around a mythological character like Ashwatthama from Mahabharat was that, though all the characters in that epic are celestial, personally I felt that Ashwatthama is a character with all the flaws that even we have -- ego issues, jealousy, anger. These flaws made him human. I think we can connect with him and I find him relevant even in the present time. He is an immortal character, which means he is supposed to be alive even now. So you see, Ashwatthama is a character of the present time," Aditya had said.

While Vicky will be seen playing the protagonist in the film details about Sara's character are yet to be revealed. The Immortal Ashwatthama is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, the ace producer who also trusted Aditya's vision for his debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike.