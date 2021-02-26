Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah with mom Amrita Singh

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Friday offered prayers at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The actor is accompanied by her mother and former actor Amrita Singh to the holy place.

Sharing a glimpse of her visit to the Sufi shrine, Sara took to Instagram and shared a set of three pictures in which she is seen with her mom. "Jumma Mubarak 🤲🏻🙏🏻☮️💟," she wrote alongside the pictures.

WATCH | Vijay Deverakonda, Sara Ali Khan and others attend Manish Malhotra's house party

Meanwhile, Sara has taken the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot for a magazine. In her pictures from the mag's February cover, Sara is seen donning all bright, fresh and breezy outfits.

On the film front, Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film Coolie No. 1 along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next, Atrangi Re. The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and is directed by Aanand L. Rai. Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.