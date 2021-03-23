Sara Ali Khan's fun night out with Vijay Deverakonda, KJo and others

Hyderabad: Self proclaimed Vijay Deverakonda fan Sara Ali Khan got yet another chance to hang out with the heartthrob on Monday night. In a picture shared by Liger co-producer Charmme Kaur, Sara is seen chilling with Vijay, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and director Puri Jagannadh.

On Tuesday, Charmme took to Instagram to share a set of two pictures from the previous night wherein the group is seen posing for the camera in one image while another is a group selfie taken by Vijay.

Sharing the pictures, Charmme wrote, "When ART brings ARTISTS together, this is what it looks like 🤗💕❤️😍 @thedeverakonda @karanjohar @saraalikhan95 @manishmalhotra05 #purijagannadh 🤩 @puriconnects #ADDAA #mumbai #PC."

WATCH | Vijay Deverakonda, Sara Ali Khan and others attend Manish Malhotra's house party

Last month, Sara Ali Khan had a fangirl moment with Telugu star at Manish Malhotra's star-studded party. Sara had posted a picture along with Vijay on her Instagram Stories wherein the two were seen all smiles for the selfie. Sara captioned the image with a "Fan moment" sticker.

Sara Ali Khan's 'fan moment' with Vijay Deverakonda

Sara and Vijay have been making headlines for the past couple of days. The fan moment aside, rumours about Sara dating Vijay started floating after the two apparently left Manish's party together.

On the professional front, Vijay's upcoming film Liger is set to hit the screens on September 9, 2021. While Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film Coolie No. 1 along with actor Varun Dhawan. She has Atrangi Re coming up next with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur.