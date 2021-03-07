Shahid Kapoor aces 'Gravity Challenge' with wife Mira

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor nailed the viral Internet video trend 'Gravity Challenge' on Sunday.

After the Ice Bucket and Mannequin Challenge, here came another video trend that is going viral on social media.

The #GravityChallenge is spreading like wild fire on social media with more and more couples joining in to complete the challenge. The challenge comes as a battle between men and women upon who is stronger.

Many couples have been trying this and on a larger scale, where most women are able to beat them in this challenge. But, the case with Bollywood's 'Sasha' is not similar.

Shahid's wife, Mira Kapoor hopped on to her Instagram account a shared a short clip that sees the husband-wife duo participating in the challenge. Leaving her in surprise, the 'Kabir Singh' actor aced the same. Referring to which, Mira wrote, "Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You're a smooth operator. Nailed it," using a kiss emoticon in the caption.

Mira Kapoor's post

Where Mira looked simply beautiful in sleeveless peach coloured top, and rugged jeans; Shahid looked dapper as always in hoodie and shorts.

The video managed to accumulate more than four lakh views within a few hours of being posted with scores of fans leaving lovestruck messages for the couple.

Shahid's younger brother and actor Ishaan Khatter also lest heart emoticons on the video and wrote, "I did it too".

The celebrity couple is the parents of two, 4-year-old baby girl Misha and 2-year-old baby boy Zain.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapoor will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.

(ANI)