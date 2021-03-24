Shanaya Kapoor's love triangle with Gurfateh Prizada, Lakshya Lalwani in debut film

Hyderabad: Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut in July. She will be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Shanaya has joined KJo's talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency as their new talent, along with the previously announced Triptii Dimri, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dhairya Karwa, and Lakshya Lalwani.

WATCH | Paparazzi diary: Tiger, Shruti, Shanaya spotted

According to reports, Shanaya's debut film is an urbane triangle love story that will also feature DCA talents Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. The untitled film will go on floors around mid-2021 and the team will announce the release date depending on how the production progresses.

Though Shanaya is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she has worked as one of the assistants on Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and has also made an appearance on the much-talked-about Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She is producer Boney Kapoor and veteran actor Anil Kapoor's niece, and first cousin of actors Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor.