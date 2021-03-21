Shraddha Kapoor enjoys scuba diving in Maldives, shares video

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday shared a video that captures her scuba diving among the corals in the Maldives.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared the video and captioned it with "Life underwater 😍🐠🐟💜"

Shraddha is chilling in the Maldives along with her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. She was there recently for her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding and seems to have fallen in love with the place.

WATCH | Shraddha Kapoor steps out for dinner date with rumoured BF Rohan Shrestha

From pictures of sunrise to postcard-worthy images of herself, Shraddha's family vacay is well documented on social media.

On the work front, Shraddha has finished a portion of the shoot for director Luv Ranjan's untitled film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor in Delhi last month and is gearing up for her next schedule.