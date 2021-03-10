Shraddha Kapoor steps out for dinner date with rumoured BF Rohan Shrestha

Hyderabad: Actor Shraddha Kapoor's hush hush romance with ace photographer Rohan Shrestha is not a secret anymore. After attending Rohan's birthday last week, Shraddha stepped out for a dinner date with him on Tuesday night.

Shraddha and Rohan were seen exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. While the Aashiqui 2 girl opted for a stylish and chic look, Rohan kept it casual and cool as he took his ladylove out for a dinner. Shraddha looked gorgeous in a white bralette top along with a blazer and black leather pants.

While heading towards their car, the rumoured couple avoided posing together for paps who were waiting for clicking pictures of them together which clearly did not happen. While Shraddha got into the car first, Rohan came out a few moments later.

The couple is apparently ready to let people know about their relationship as Rohan attended recent pre-wedding functions of Shraddha's cousin Priyaank Sharma in Maldives.

The couple, who is yet to announce about them being together officially, the rumours of their wedding started floating when Varun Dhawan dropped a hint post his wedding to Natasha Dalal. It so happened when Rohan took to social media to wish Varun on his wedding and wrote: "Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!" To which, Varun had replied: "I truly am. Hope you are ready."