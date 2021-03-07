SLB-Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi attempts to 'malign 200 yrs of actual history'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Hindi film Gangubai Kathiawadi has landed in controversies. Headlined by Alia Bhatt, the film is facing objection from the residents of Kamathipura, which is India's second-largest red light district.

Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

After the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi released on February 24, the residents of Kamathipura are said to have formed an opinion about the film and have expressed their displeasure with the portrayal or region in the movie. They termed the movie as 'blatant misrepresentation' and termed it as an 'attempt to malign the 200 years of actual history' of the region.

READ | SLB, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi entangled in legal trouble

In their statement, the residents have added that the people had taken efforts to 'erase the social stigma attached to the name of Kamathipura', but this was 'extremely damaging' to the 'current and future generations' of the place.

According to reports, the enraged residents had also planned a protest on Sunday, 12 onwards.

On a related note, Gangubai's son, Babuji Rawji Shah has also filed a case against SLB, his banner Bhansali Productions, Alia, writer Hussain Zaidi and reporter Jane Borges on December 20. In his petition, Babuji has called Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai defamatory in nature and an infringement upon the right to privacy, self-respect and liberty. Back then, Babuji sought the deletion of specific chapters and halting the production of the film.