SLB 'happy' as Ajay Devgn joins Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot

Hyderabad: Actor Ajay Devgn has kickstarted shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi from Saturday. The film features actor Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

On Friday, Devgn's spokesperson confirmed that the 51-year-old actor will join the Gangubai Kathiawadi team at a grand set, created at a studio in Mumbai. The actor will be seen playing a "significant role" in the film which marks his first collaboration with Bhatt.

Welcoming Ajay on board, the official handle of Bhansali Productions shared a picture wherein the actor is seen discussing a scene with the ace filmmaker. "We are happy to have @ajaydevgn join the team of #GangubaiKathiawadi ❤️@aliaabhatt #SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna_singh6 @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies," reads the caption alongside the image.

The movie also reunites Devgn and Bhansali 22 years after the duo's iconic romantic-drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The movie will open in the theatres countrywide on July 30.