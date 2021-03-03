SSR's sister Shweta waiting patiently to learn #TruthAboutSushant

California: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday tweeted about the patience with which the late actor's family is waiting for the mystery behind his death to be solved.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment nine months ago in June last year.

"Literal meaning of Patience -- the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset. And PATIENT we have been! #TruthAboutSushant," Shweta wrote on Twitter.

California-based designer Shweta penned a poem, too, to express her pain while searching for answers to her late brother's demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote a poem

The Central Bureau of Investigation was assigned the task of probing the Bollywood actor's death a couple of months after he passed away but they have not revealed much till date.

(IANS)

