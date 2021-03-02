Suniel Shetty's son Ahan set to make debut with Tadap, poster out

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Milan Luthria's upcoming feature Tadap, starring newcomer Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, is slated to be released on September 24, the makers announced Tuesday. The film marks the debut of Ahan, son of actor Suniel Shetty. Along with the release date and other details, a poster of the film was also dropped which piqued the curiosity of the audience.

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Tadap is the remake of the 2018 Telugu hit film RX 100. The original romantic-action-drama featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput.

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan set to make debut in romantic drama Tadap

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the film's release date and first poster on its official Twitter page.

WATCH | Why so shy? Ahan Shetty's rumoured GF runs away from paps

"This magical moment that we've been waiting for is finally here! Iss #Tadap ka intezaar hua khatam. #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story releases on 24th September in cinemas," the tweet read.

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan set to make debut in romantic drama Tadap

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Tadap reunites Luthria with his longtime collaborator writer Rajat Arora. The duo have worked on films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture and Baadshaho. The film's music will be scored by Pritam.