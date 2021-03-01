Swara Bhasker reunites with Shikha Talsania for Jahaan Chaar Yaar

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker will next be seen in an upcoming friendship drama titled Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The film also stars Swara's Veere Di Wedding costar Shikha Talsania along with Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra in lead roles.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar follows the story of four middle-class friends trapped in a life of routines, sameness and monotony until they decide to take a trip to Goa. What all they explore during the thrilling gateway forms the crux of the film.

Produced by Vinod Bachchan, the film marks the directorial debut of writer Kamal Pandey who has penned films like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Shagird, and Shakthi : The Power (dialogue).

Talking to a webloid, Bachchan said that he is overjoyed to be crafting such a fresh story with a solid script and his team can’t wait to make this wonderful film. Vinod further said that Jahaan Chaar Yaar is an "empowering tale of friendship filled with engaging twists and turns."

The film will be extensively shot in rustic locales of Uttar Pradesh as well as the picturesque and lively beaches of Goa.