Mumbai: The Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla released two years ago on this day. The actress recalls working with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, whom she lovingly called a mad man.
Taapsee posted a picture posing with Sujoy on Twitter. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Two years since I last spent hours with this mad man laughing on each other's guts to attempt ‘Badla'. While I miss his weirdness it's hard to make this lazy ass sit n write something we can create on screen again! Only so we can get more such embarrassing pictures clicked :) P.S- he needs a new wardrobe so please give him some work dear producers."
-
Two years since I last spent hours with this mad man laughing on each other’s guts to attempt ‘Badla’— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 8, 2021
While I miss his weirdness it’s hard to make this lazy ass sit n write something we can create on screen again !
Only so we can get more such embarrassing pictures clicked :) pic.twitter.com/G09QJJSaUj
Also read: Inspiring! Taapsee reveals Rashmi Rocket DOP shot for film while being pregnant
Badla, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.
The story follows an interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, in which the latter insists that she is being wrongfully framed for the murder of her lover.
Also read: Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and others attend The Married Woman screening