Taapsee wraps up Dobaaraa in 23 days, says 'not a regular Anurag Kashyap film'

Hyderabad: Actor Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film Dobaaraa. The actor took to social media to share that the team has completed production in just 23 days and the film is not a dark drama for which Kashyap is best known.

Taapsee began shooting for her forthcoming film Anurag's new age thriller Dobaaraa in February. The film marks their second collaboration after they worked together in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan. On Sunday night, the team wrapped up shooting for the film in Mumbai. Sharing some fun moments from the last day of the shoot, Taapsee has posted few videos on her Instagram Stories.

In the videos, Taapsee and Anurag are seen sharing some affectionate moments. In the clip, Pannu has also revealed that she has shot only for 23 days for the film which according to her is very distinct from the films that Anurag has ever directed.

Talking about the film, Taapsee had earlier shared: "This is going to be one of its kind thriller. This is going to be unique more so because it's got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta backing it. It's my second collaboration with Anurag after Manmarziyaan and Sunir (of ATHENA) after badla so I know there are expectations riding on this."

The film is being produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose.