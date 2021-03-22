67th National Film Awards: Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore wins Best Hindi Film award

Hyderabad: The 67th National Film Awards were announced at a press conference at the National Media Centre on Monday. The annual event is held on May 3, however, the ceremony had been deferred last year in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The full ceremony is available for streaming on PIB India's Facebook page as well as the official YouTube channel. This time, there are 461 films in the Feature Film category and 220 films in the Non-Feature Film category. In the most film-friendly states, there were entries from 13 states.

While the announcement is still in progress, Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 film Chhichhore starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles has been announced as the Best Hindi Film.