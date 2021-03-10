Tiger Shroff's sister reveals secret about his 5-day long college life in US

Hyderabad: Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff immediately took to acting after school appearing in his first film, Heropanti. The actor had a chance to enjoy college life in the US but he preferred life in Mumbai over studying abroad.

During the promotions of Student of the Year 2, Tiger was asked about the difference between a real college and an onscreen college life shown in the film to which Tiger replied that he has never been to one. He added that he immediately took to acting after school. Years later, Tiger's younger sister Krishna Shroff has revealed details about his short-lived college life in the US and why he returned home in just five days.

In a conversation with a webloid, Krishna has talked about her bond with Tiger, their childhood memories and how the Baaghi actor is off the camera. While talking about the time when Tiger started thinking about becoming an actor, Krishan revealed an interesting unknown fact about his extremely brief stay in the US as a student.

"I don’t know the exact time, but I remember he had gone to the States for college. He had got a scholarship to play basketball. But he is such a family guy and loves the city so much, that he literally came back in five days. My mom had gone with him to settle him in there, so he told her that if she lets him come back to Mumbai he promised to work extremely hard and make everyone proud," Krishna said.

She further added, "Subconsciously the idea of being an actor was always there. So upon his return for the US, he gave acting a shot, and it has indeed worked out beautifully for him,” says the proud sister adding, “I always tell him that he is closest to a superhero in reality, which is why he is such a favourite with the kids too."

Krishna has not shown much interest in her brother or father Jackie Shroff's profession, but she is also a fitness freak just like Tiger. She often takes to social media to share inspiring photos or videos of herself working out.