Varun Dhawan's Sanki role details revealed

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala produced Sanki. The upcoming film is a Hindi remake of Tamil thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru directed by Karthick Naren.

According to reports, Varun will be essaying a cop in the film who loses his leg during one of the investigations. Sanki will be Varun's first film wherein he will be seen playing a character who is battling a physical handicap. The actor is currently busy wrapping up Bhediya and also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo on floors. If reports are to be believed, Varun is most likely to commence Sanki shoot before he moves on to Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis.

READ | Kiara Advani says Varun Dhawan would call her at midnight. Read why

In the film, Varun will be seen playing a police officer who retires after an accident during a case investigation. Years later, he is forced to relive the past as he narrates the story to his friend's son. The Tamil film directed by Karthick Naren, then only aged twenty-one years old was widely appreciated.

Varun is currently in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for Amar Kaushik's Bhediya. Scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt, the film also features Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal.