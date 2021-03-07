Vicky Kaushal spends his Sunday at Uri Base Camp

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal relished his 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' memories by visiting the Uri Base Camp in Kashmir on Sunday.

The 'Raazi' actor took to his Instagram account and shared the behind the scenes pictures from his visit to the Uri Base Camp. Through the post, the 32-year-old explained how honoured he felt after spending the day with the locals who were not only full of warmth but also 'extremely talented'.

Taking to the caption, he wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me to the Uri Base Camp, Kashmir. Thank You for giving me an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so full of warmth and amazingly talented. It is the biggest honour for me to be in company of our great armed forces. Thank You. Jai Hind!"

Vicky Kaushal's post

Also read: SLB-Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi attempts to 'malign 200 yrs of actual history'

In 2019, Vicky played the role of Major Vihan Shergill in the Aditya Dhar directorial flick 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which hit the big screens on January 11.

The action drama is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike and showcases the instances of what went down during the Indian army's surgical strike in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri town.

The 2016 surgical strike was initiated on September 29 after four militants attacked the Indian Army at Uri on September 18 and killed 19 unarmed soldiers.

Also read: Ronit Roy looking for peace of mind, freedom of soul

Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Paresh Rawal as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Yami Gautam as a no-nonsense interrogation officer. The movie, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, also features Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

The film won the National Awards in 2019 for background music, sound design, best director and best actor.

(ANI)