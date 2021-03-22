Vicky Kaushal starts Monday morning with 'blood, sweat and dirt'

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared a picture on social media from his martial art training session. The actor has apparently hurt himself during the training as a bloodstained bandage is seen on his right hand.

Vicky has started Monday morning with 'blood, sweat and dirt' quite literally. The actor is reportedly getting trained in martial arts for his upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama. Of late, Vicky has been sharing videos and pictures from his training sessions wherein he is seen attempting to spin Bo Staff, which is one of the most basic weapons used in martial arts.

The National Award-winning actor has shared a picture on his Instagram Stories today morning. The picture showcase Vicky holding Bo Staff with a bandage on his right hand. The actor wrote, "Monday morning starts with blood, sweat and dirt" on the image.

Vicky has not disclosed for which film he is training so hard but rumours have it that the actor is training in martial arts and horse riding for The Immortal Ashwatthama, his upcoming film with the Uri director Aditya Dhar which is a superhero film with a traditional name at its core.

The film will see Kaushal playing the titular mythological character who was given the boon of immortality. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwatthama is described as a "futuristic sci-fi, based on a character from the chapter of Mahabharata".

The actor, who was last seen on screen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, also has Yash Rah Films' untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.