WATCH: Vicky Kaushal learns horse riding. Is Takht still on the cards?

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has indulged himself in horse riding. The actor, who was earlier getting trained in horse riding for his role in Takht last year, has resumed training and shared a video of the same on social media.

On Wednesday morning, Vicky took to Instagram to share a video from his horse riding session. He captioned the video with, "Walk and trot. Back to basics. 🐎"

Vicky Kaushal trains in horse riding. Is Takht still on the cards?

While Vicky has not revealed for which film he is getting trained in horse riding but in January last year, the actor was going through the same drill for his role in Karan Johar's ambitious period drama Takht. Vicky was roped in to play the role of Aurangzeb in the historical drama. The film revolves around Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne.

READ | Vicky Kaushal's next with Manushi Chhillar gets a title

Video of Vicky resuming horse riding training has surfaced at the time when the reports of KJo's Takht being shelved are making headlines. It will be interesting to see for which film Vicky is training so hard or is it for the role of Mughal emperor.

Meanwhile, Vicky recently shared the first look from his upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to go on floors later this year. The actor also has YRF's comedy-drama costarring former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.