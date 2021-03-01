Vicky Kaushal's next with Manushi Chhillar gets a title

Hyderabad: National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal and Miss India 2017 Manushi Chillar have been roped in to headline Yash Raj Films' forthcoming film. Vicky and Manushi starrer is an important part of YRF's Project 50, which promises several mega announcements.

The film has got a lot of chatter around it for the fresh pairing of Vicky and Manushi. Besides casting and the genre which is comedy-drama, YRF is keeping details about the film under the wraps. A name, however, is floating in the industry circles which is said to be the title for Vicky and Manushi's film.

According to reports, the makers are calling Vicky-Manushi's film The Great Indian Family or TGIF. The film will mark Vicky's first foray into comedy. If reports of the film revolving around a dysfunctional family are true then the title TGIF serves the best.

While Vicky has earned a name for himself with his acting chops, Manushi has already made her mark by winning the Miss World 2017 crown, 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the award and she got 'Prithviraj' on her merit as she prepared hard and delivered a fantastic audition.

Vicky has a busy year ahead. He will next be seen in the superhero film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, written and directed by Uri maker Aditya Dhar. The film is expected to go on floors later this year. Kaushal is also set to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in an upcoming Meghna Gulzar biopic.