Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next a crazy thriller titled Baarish

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, whose last outing as a director was Shikara was set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in 1990, is now gearing up to helm a thriller.

Speaking on his new book 'Unscripted: Conversations on Life and Cinema' with scriptwriter Abhijat Joshi, moderated by Vani Tripathi Tikoo at a session during the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival, Chopra, has revealed that his next is titled Baarish.

"I don't even go to collect awards. Most people don't like me, and I don't like most of them-- so it works perfectly. For me genres do not exist. Would it not be so boring to eat the same cuisine every day? After Shikara, I am now working on a movie titled Baarish, which is a thriller. It makes so much sense to explore different lives. My needs are limited, therefore I do not need to compromise. Also, for me, life is greater than cinema," says the filmmaker who won the National Award for his film Murder at Monkey Hill when he was 24 and went on to be nominated for an Oscar for An Encounter with Faces two years later.

The filmmaker also revealed that Baarish revolves around a couple in the middle of nowhere who want to kill each other. Vidhu said that the thriller will surprise the audiences compel them to think if the film is coming from the same director who made Shikara.