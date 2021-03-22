Vijay Sethupathi shares his first look from Bollywood debut Mumbaikar

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi will be making a splash in Hindi cinema with Santosh Sivan's Mumbaikar is known. While Sethupathi's Bollywood debut has piqued interest among cinegoers, nothing much from the film made the news after the poster release of the film. The actor has now shared his first look from the film on social media.

Mumbaikar poster

Sethupathi is known for his acting chops, and he garnered acclaim beyond his home turf with the OTT-released film Super Deluxe last year. In January the actor announced he is all set for Bollywood debut Sivan's Mumbaikar, a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit, Maanagaram.

On Monday morning, Vijay took to Instagram to share his first look from the film and simply captioned it with "#Mumbaikar ☺️"

Vijay Sethupathi shares his first look from Bollywood debut Mumbaikar

Mumbaikar seeks to look at the metro scale of Mumbai through the lives of interwoven characters who form its rich, albeit at times bright, and other times dark, life scape, the official synopsis read.

Explaining the idea behind the title and the film, Sivan had earlier said, "Mumbai is a magnet. It draws aspirants from all over India, both in terms of region and religion. It is the city of dreams, hope, magic to many. A stranger can change your life here. And in the midst of the concrete jungle, there is a heartbeat that heals! Mumbai may be a metro, but Mumbaikar is an emotion! Hence the title."

Presented by Riya Shibu, the film also stars Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Sachin Khedekar, Hridhu Haroon among others.