WATCH: Ayushmann parties hard as he wraps Anek Shilong schedule

Hyderabad: Bollywood hit machine Ayshmann Khurrana was busy canning his upcoming film Anek in northeastern India. The actor will now be heading back home as he has completed the Shilong schedule for Anubhav Sinha directorial.

Ayushmann and Anubhav have once again joined hands after Article 15 for Anek which went on floors in Assam in February. After an outdoor stint in Kaziranga, Assam, the unit went to Meghalaya and captured some crucial scenes in Shilong. The team shot in Shilong for nearly a month before calling it a schedule wrap on Sunday.

READ | Mrunal Thakur's loss is Rakul Preet Singh's gain

After a strenuous schedule, the unit including Ayushmann and Anubhav, were in a celebratory mood as they wrapped up the Shilong schedule of Anek. The National Award-winning actor took to his Instagram Stories to share videos from last night wherein the team can be seen having a gala time. With a cake and an elated team by their side, Ayushmann and Anubhav looked cheerful in the video.

As reported earlier, Anek is going to be director Sinha's most expensive and big-scale film till date. The filmmaker has produced the film with Bhushan Kumar. Anek will release on September 17.