WATCH: Deepika Padukone savours chocolate like no one's watching

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has proved that she is a hardcore chocolate lover. The actor has shared a video on social media and her expressions are conveying the thumb rule for enjoying the chocolate -- do not eat but savour it.

On Wednesday, Deepika took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she is relishing a bar of chocolate. "Send this to a chocolate lover...," she wrote alongside the video.

Is the video for any chocolate brand that she is going to endorse or is just a yummy shenanigan is not clear as yet. But her fans are sure to drool over the gorgeous actor's expression as she feasts on chocolate.

WATCH | Deepika Padukone troubled by a fan while heading out of restaurant - video

On the film front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has a role in 83 starring husband Ranveer Singh.

The actor will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time in the action-adventure Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand.