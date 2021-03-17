WATCH| Don't cook up theories: Aamir Khan to media on social media exit queries

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar-producer Aamir Khan on March 15 announced that he has decided to leave social media, adding that updates about his future projects will be available on his production banner's official account. When journos during a film screening asked about the reason behind his decision to bid adieu to social media Aamir told them not to cook up their own theories.

Khan, who turned 56 on March 14, took to social media to thank his well-wishers for their love and warmth on his birthday but in the same breath announced his exit from the platforms.

"Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am so active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before," he added.

On Tuesday night, Aamir attended screening of Koi Jaane Na, a film directed by his close friend Amin Hajee. While leaving the venue, the actor had a brief conversation with media about the film.

Aamir was also asked about his social media exit to which he politely asked the media to not cook up theories about his exit. The actor said in Hindi, “The role of media has become bigger, since now I’ll only communicate with my audience through the media” He further added, “I trust you (media) wholeheartedly”.

Khan, who has backed films such as Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, and his upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha has come up with a verified page for his banner Aamir Khan Productions. Fans can find future updates about the star and his films on the official handle of his banner.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is slated to be released on Christmas 2021.