WATCH: Farhan Akhtar drops intense teaser of Toofaan

Hyderabad: Acclaimed actor Farhan Akhtar finally dropped the much-anticipated teaser of his upcoming sports-drama Toofaan in which he will be seen portraying the character of a professional boxer.

The 47-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle on Friday and shared the first teaser of the movie, along with the caption, "It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance, madness even. It truly is a labour of love and today I am so excited to share it with you. Here's presenting the #ToofaanTeaser.. big big hug. #ToofaanOnPrime premieres May 21, on @primevideoin."

After his jaw-dropping performance and transformation for the 2013 hit film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan is back as an athlete, albeit this time as a boxer in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial.

The nearly two-minute-long teaser opens with Farhan's character falling in the ring after being knocked out by his opponent. After that, in the true Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra style, the teaser shifts to the back story of the character wherein we see his transformation from Ajju Bhai to Aziz Ali, the boxer, with the support of Mrunal Thakur's character. The intense sports drama also features Paresh Rawal playing the role of Farhan's coach.

The makers had earlier said that the film is an engaging and inspiring tale of the power of perseverance and following ones' passions against all odds. Farhan had gone through a complete body transformation for the sports-drama that required him to put on 15 kilos in 6 weeks. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor had earlier shared that it was a challenge for him to go through such transformation. Toofaan also marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan, and Rakeysh, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.

Toofaan is all set to release digitally on May 21.