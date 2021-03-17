WATCH: Khushi Kapoor's hilarious reaction when she finds out BF is cheating on her

Hyderabad: Late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor has returned to Los Angeles to complete her film course. The aspiring actor is also catching up with her best friend Aaliyah Kashyap after a hiatus of one year. The latest video on Aaliyah's YouTube channel allows what all they were up to with a glimpse of Khushi's acting prowess.

Aaliyah, who is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter with former wife Aarti Bajaj is among Khushi's closest friends. When Khushi returned to LA, she went to pick up her from the airport with her American boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah also made a vlog of Khushi's visit to her and the highlight of an over eight-minute-long video is when Khushi is given a hypothetical situation wherein she finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her.

Reacting to the situation, Khushi says, "First of all what boy will have the guts (to cheat on her)." Watch the video below for Khushi's hilarious act while having fun with her friends.

Meanwhile, Boney told a webloid that unlike her mother and sister, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi wants to be a trained actor. She has finished a course in cinema in Los Angeles before the lockdown and now, she has gone back again to LA to do another cinema course.

"Let her comeback and she will be ready to start her career. Being the youngest of my children, I’m especially protective of Khushi, though I love all my four children equally," Boney told the webloid.

Earlier, when Boney was asked who is his favourite child among the four, Boney had said: "As a father, all my children are my favourites, but Khushi is the apple of my eyes. Woh chhoti hai na? sab se chhoti bacchi hai meri (she is the youngest, isn't it? the youngest child of mine)".

Khushi made her Instagram profile public last December and has nearly 4 lakh followers on the platfom.