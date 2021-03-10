WATCH: Ranveer Singh kisses hand of an elderly fan

Hyderabad: Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh is winning hearts with his kind gesture towards an elderly lady who managed to grab the actor's attention when he was stepping out of a dubbing studio in Mumbai.

Ranveer stepped out for dubbing for one of his upcoming films in the city on Tuesday night. While coming out of the studio, the actor was obliging paps with pictures when he saw an elderly fan calling him out from her window. The Simmba actor stopped by and chatted with her briefly as if he is talking to somebody very familiar to him.

The highlight of Ranveer's short yet sweet interaction with the senior fan is when he kissed her hand before he zoomed out in a swanky bright yellow Lamborghini Urus borrowed from filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Ranveer is awaiting the release of 83, Sooryavanshi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in making. The film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy Of Errors, with Ranveer essaying a double role. The actor is also rumoured to reuniting with Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar's romantic drama.