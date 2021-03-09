WATCH | This incident with fan at airport made Janhvi 'very upset'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who celebrated her birthday on March 6, was happy to see photogs arranging a small belated birthday celebration for her when she returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh a day after her birthday. But, the celebratory mood did not last long as a minor unpleasant incident with a fan left the Dhadak star 'upset'.

Video of Janhvi's arrival at Mumbai airport is doing rounds of the internet for two reasons. First, Janhvi’s security personnel's rude behaviour with a fan and second, actor's kind gesture to make sure her fan is not going home humiliated.

In the viral video, Kapoor's security personnel is seen acting rough with a fan who comes forward at the airport for a selfie. Watching her fan being humiliated by her own team member, Janhvi immediately rectified the damage. She stopped and went back to the fan and obliged him with a selfie leaving a smile on his face.

Talking about the incident with a webloid, Janvhi said, "I felt bad about the incident. I got very upset with my security for that. I hope the guy went home happy."

Janhvi has seemingly imbibed this quality of her late mother and superstar Sridevi who too had exceptional rapport with her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is looking forward to the release of horror-comedy Roohi which will hit the screens on March 11. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.