When Khushi Kapoor was 'traumatised watching Janhvi shooting for Roohi

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared an interesting anecdote from Roohi shooting days. The actor has revealed that her sister Khushi Kapoor had visited her once on the sets and was left 'traumatised' watching her enacting a 'disgusting' scene as Afza, a witch who abducts brides during their honeymoon.

Janhvi's latest release Roohi which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma is the first major theatrical release after theatres reopened amid the global COVID pandemic. To promote the film, Janhvi risked COVID as she believes if they are asking people to come to the theatre to see Roohi, they can't do so while sitting at home.

Virtual interviews aside, Roohi press junkets also include some in person interviews. During one such promotional interview, Janhvi has shared an interesting story from days of shooting for Roohi.

Talking about the scene where Janhvi is seen eating deer, the actor said, "I'll tell you an interesting thing about that scene. Basically, main woh deer ke carcass se maans kha rahi hun. Toh unhone ek dummy banaya tha toh uske pet ke hisse ko nikalke they put watermelon in it. My sister (Khushi) was there on set and I was like eating that watermelon...it was quite disgusting to watch so she was very traumatised."

Meanwhile, the much-hyped horror comedy directed by Hardik Mehta managed a first-day collection of Rs. 3.06 crore (net), upon releasing on the festive holiday of Maha Shivratri on Thursday. The film co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has opened to mixed critical responses.