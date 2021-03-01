78th Golden Globes: The full winners list

Los Angeles: The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3.

Check out the complete list of Golden Globe Awards winners for the 78th edition here:

Best motion picture — drama

Nomadland - WINNER

The Father

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actress in a motion picture — drama

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday - WINNER

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - WINNER

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - WINNER

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Director — motion picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - WINNER

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actor in a motion picture — drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - WINNER

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

The Queen’s Gambit - WINNER

Normal People

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit - WINNER

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Supporting actress — television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown - WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian - WINNER

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Television series — drama

The Crown - WINNER

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Motion picture — foreign language

Minari (United States) - WINNER

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatemala/France)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Two of Us (France)

Actor in a television series, drama

Josh O’Connor, The Crown - WINNER

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot - WINNER

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

Television series — musical or comedy

Schitt’s Creek - WINNER

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

Actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Original score — motion picture

'Io Si (Seen)' (The Life Ahead) - WINNER

'Speak Now' (One Night in Miami)

'Fight for You' (Judas and the Black Messiah)

'Hear My Voice' (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

'Tigress & Tweed' (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Original song — motion picture

Soul — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste - WINNER

The Midnight Sky — Alexandre Desplat

Mank— Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

News of the World — James Newton Howard

Tenet — Ludwig Göransson

Actress in a television series — drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown - WINNER

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Screenplay — motion picture

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 - WINNER

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Jack Fincher, Mank

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True - WINNER

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Motion picture — animated

Soul - WINNER

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers

Actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek - WINNER

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Supporting actor — television

John Boyega, Small Axe - WINNER

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami