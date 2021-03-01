Los Angeles: The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.
This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3.
Check out the complete list of Golden Globe Awards winners for the 78th edition here:
- Best motion picture — drama
Nomadland - WINNER
The Father
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Actress in a motion picture — drama
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday - WINNER
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
- Best motion picture — musical or comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - WINNER
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
- Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - WINNER
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
- Director — motion picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - WINNER
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Actor in a motion picture — drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - WINNER
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
- Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
The Queen’s Gambit - WINNER
Normal People
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
- Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit - WINNER
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Supporting actress — television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown - WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
- Supporting actress in a motion picture
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian - WINNER
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
- Television series — drama
The Crown - WINNER
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
- Motion picture — foreign language
Minari (United States) - WINNER
Another Round (Denmark)
La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Two of Us (France)
- Actor in a television series, drama
Josh O’Connor, The Crown - WINNER
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
- Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot - WINNER
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.
- Television series — musical or comedy
Schitt’s Creek - WINNER
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso
- Actor in a television series — musical or comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
- Original score — motion picture
'Io Si (Seen)' (The Life Ahead) - WINNER
'Speak Now' (One Night in Miami)
'Fight for You' (Judas and the Black Messiah)
'Hear My Voice' (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
'Tigress & Tweed' (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
- Original song — motion picture
Soul — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste - WINNER
The Midnight Sky — Alexandre Desplat
Mank— Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
News of the World — James Newton Howard
Tenet — Ludwig Göransson
- Actress in a television series — drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown - WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
- Screenplay — motion picture
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 - WINNER
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Jack Fincher, Mank
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True - WINNER
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Motion picture — animated
Soul - WINNER
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Wolfwalkers
- Actress in a television series — musical or comedy
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek - WINNER
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Supporting actor — television
John Boyega, Small Axe - WINNER
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
- Supporting actor in a motion picture
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami