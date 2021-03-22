'Batwoman' casts Wallis Day as Kate Kane

Los Angeles: Wallis Day will replace Ruby Rose as Kate Kane and her superhero alter ego Batwoman in the ongoing TV show based on the character from DC comics.

"Super excited to finally announce I'm joining the cast of Batwoman," Day wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of a report announcing the casting news. "I'm sure you can imagine how much this means to me and how incredible it's been working on the show so far," she added.

After the show's first season had ended, Rose had pulled out of the project, due to a back injury. She was then replaced by Javicia Leslie, who played Batwoman, but not as Kate Kane in the show's second season.

Day will return in the third season as Kate Kane, cousin of Bruce Wayne or Batman.

"It's a huge responsibility stepping into the shoes of a character that's already been established and it's a journey I'm looking forward to being a part of and hoping you guys do too. Everyone's made me feel so welcome and it's amazing being back home with my DC family," Day wrote on Instagram.

IANS