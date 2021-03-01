Golden Globes 2021: Norman Lear receives Carol Burnett Award

Washington [US]: American television writer-producer Norman Lear was awarded the Carol Burnett Award during the Golden Globes 2021 ceremony.

Lear has developed many 1970s sitcoms such as 'All in the Family', 'Sanford and Son', 'One Day at a Time' and its 2017 remake, 'The Jeffersons, Good Times, and Maude'.

Lear is also a political activist and he was a silent partner of The Nation magazine and founded the advocacy organization People for the American Way in 1980 to counter the Christian right in politics. He has also supported First Amendment rights.

In 2019, Lear had made history by becoming the oldest Emmy winner at the age of 97. He broke Sir David Attenborough's record who received the prestigious award at the age of 93, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The Carol Burnett Award is given away every year at the Golden Globes by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for "outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen."

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's next with Manushi Chhillar gets a title

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for leading film 'Mank' (six nominations) and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown' (also six nominations).

Also read: John Boyega wins best supporting actor for 'Small Axe'

(ANI)