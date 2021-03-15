Los Angeles: Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner at the 63rd Grammy Awards, winning three trophies in a night when Beyonce broke the record for the most number of Grammy wins. Scoring an individual haul that stands at 28 Grammys, Beyonce has now surpassed the record previously held by Alisson Krauss.
Taylor Swift also entered the record books. With her Grammy for Album of the Year for Folklore, she became the first singer-songwriter to win the prize three times, and overall fourth musician to achieve this feat.
The Grammys were held at the Los Angeles Convention Center with COVID-19 protocols including testing and social distancing.
Here's the list of winners for 2021 Grammy Awards:
- Record of the year: Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish
- Album of the year: Folklore by Taylor Swift
- Song of the year: I can't breathe by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
- Best pop solo performance: Watermelon sugar by Harry Styles
- Best pop duo/group performance: Rain on me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
- Best R&B album: Bigger love by John Legend
- Best R&B performance: Black parade by Beyonce
- Best traditional R&B performance: Anything for you by Ledisi
- Best progressive R&B album: It is what it is by Thundercat
- Best R&B song: Better Than I imagined by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndeogeocello and Gabriella Wilson
- Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion
- Best rap performance: Savage by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
- Best rap song: Savage by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
- Best rap album: King's disease by Nas
- Bets melodic rap performance: Lockdown by Anderson .Paak
- Best traditional pop vocal album: American standard by James Taylor
- Best music video: Brown skin girl by Beyonce
- Best song written for visual media: No Time to Die by Billie Eilish
- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: Jojo Rabbit
- Best score soundtrack for visual media: Joker by Hildur Guonadottir
- Best global music album: Twice as Tall by Burna Boy
- Best dance recording: 10% by Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
- Best dance/electronic album: Bubba by Kaytranada
- Best contemporary instrumental album: Live at the Royal Albert Hall by Snarky Puppy
- Best rock performance: Shameika by Fiona Apple
- Best metal performance: Bum-Rush by Body Count
- Best rock album: The new abnormal by The Strokes
- Best rock song: Stay high" by Brittany Howard
- Best alternative music album: Fetch the bolt cutters by Fiona Apple
- Best country solo performance: When my amy prays by Vince Gill
- Best country duo/group performance: 10,000 Hours by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
- Best country album: Wildcard by Miranda Lambert
- Best country song: Crowded table" by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna
- Best new age album: More Guitar Stories by Jim "Kimo" West
- Best jazz vocal album: Secrets are the best stories by Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Perez
- Best improvised jazz solo: All blues by Chick Corea
- Best jazz instrumental album: Trilogy 2 by Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
- Best large jazz ensemble album: Data Lords by Maria Schneider Orchestra
- Best Latin jazz album: Four Questions by Arturo O'farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Best gospel performance/song: Movin' On by Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music