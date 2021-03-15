Grammy Awards winners 2021: See the full list

Los Angeles: Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner at the 63rd Grammy Awards, winning three trophies in a night when Beyonce broke the record for the most number of Grammy wins. Scoring an individual haul that stands at 28 Grammys, Beyonce has now surpassed the record previously held by Alisson Krauss.

Taylor Swift also entered the record books. With her Grammy for Album of the Year for Folklore, she became the first singer-songwriter to win the prize three times, and overall fourth musician to achieve this feat.

The Grammys were held at the Los Angeles Convention Center with COVID-19 protocols including testing and social distancing.

Here's the list of winners for 2021 Grammy Awards: