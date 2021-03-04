Megan Fox doesn't care about who her ex-husband is dating

Los Angeles: Actress Megan Fox isn't bothered on hearing the news that her ex-husband Brian Austin Green is dating Sharna Burges.

While Megan has been in a relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) for over a year, Brian recently started dating Sharna Burgess. Sources told etonline.com that Megan doesn't care anymore.

"She doesn't really care who Brian dates, but she has her standards set high for anyone that meets or is around her kids," said a source.

Megan and Brian share custody of three sons and they got divorced in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

"MGK always puts Megan first, treats her like a queen and is super respectful, thoughtful and funny, which are all qualities that she loves," the source said, adding: "MGK is head over heels for Megan and didn't think he'd get so lucky to score someone of her calibre."

Megan has also introduced her sons to MGK.

IANS