Nick says songs from Spaceman are 'love letters' to wife Priyanka

Hyderabad: American singer Nick Jonas announced the forthcoming release of his new solo album titled Spaceman on Thursday and dropped the lead single of the same name. Nick, who writes several of his own songs, has said that most of his music is dedicated to his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The title track of Spaceman expresses the singer's melancholy of cosmic proportions, reflecting the detached perspective that comes from having spent a year spent in isolation amid great turmoil. The new track's lyrics delve into the COVID-19 pandemic and the anxiety he felt during the 2020 election.

The upcoming album will consist of 11 new songs including 'This Is Heaven', 'Sexual', and 'Death Do Us Part'. During a recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Nick spoke about the album's concept.

"I think the key for me was trying to find a way to give this idea a persona, give it a name. So 'Spaceman' came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world," the Jonas Brothers said in a recent interview

Nick, who writes several of his own songs, also told Lowe that most of his music is dedicated to his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Speaking about it, the singer said, "She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

Excited with Spaceman's release, PeeCee too took to her Instagram to let Nick know that she is 'proud' of him.

"Spaceman is out NOW. 😍🪐💫🚀 So proud of all the work you’ve put into this song and album @nickjonas.

The album is available for pre-order on March 12th, and Spaceman (the song) is available now! Don’t talk to me until you’ve listened to it!! #justkidding #butnotreally 😉"

Spaceman marks the first solo project from any of the Jonas Brothers since the trio got back together in 2019. Apart from Nick, the Jonas Brothers trio includes Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas.