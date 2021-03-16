Oscars 2021 full list of nominees; The White Tiger in race for Adapted Screenplay
Washington: The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a total of 23 categories on Monday morning (local time).
Here is the complete list of this year's nominees follows in the total of 23 categories, announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie film
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
- Best Costume Design
- Emma
- Mank
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
- Best Original Score
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)
- The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller)
- Nomadland (Chloe Zhao)
- One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)
- The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)
- Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)
- Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
- Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)
- Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
- Best Animated Short Film
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
- Best Live-Action Short Film
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Best Documentary Feature
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
- Best Documentary Short Subject
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
- Best International Feature Film
- Denmark, Another Round
- Hong Kong, Better Days
- Romania, Collective
- Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
- Best Sound
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Sound of Metal
- Soul
- Best Production Design
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
- Best Film Editing
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Best Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Best Visual Effects
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
- Best Animated Feature Film
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
- Best Original Song
- 'Husavik' from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- 'Fight For You' from Judas and the Black Messiah
- 'lo Si (Seen)' from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
- 'Speak Now' from One Night in Miami
- 'Hear My Voice' from The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
- Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
- Best Director
- Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Best Picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7.
The Oscar telecast will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 25.