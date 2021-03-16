Oscars 2021 full list of nominees; The White Tiger in race for Adapted Screenplay

Washington: The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a total of 23 categories on Monday morning (local time).

Here is the complete list of this year's nominees follows in the total of 23 categories, announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie film Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy Olivia Colman, The Father Amanda Seyfried, Mank Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Costume Design

Emma Mank Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Mulan Pinocchio

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods Mank Minari News of the World Soul

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer) The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller) Nomadland (Chloe Zhao) One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers) The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas) Minari (Lee Isaac Chung) Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell) Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder) The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow Genius Loci If Anything Happens I Love You Opera Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through The Letter Room The Present Two Distant Strangers White Eye

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami Paul Raci, Sound of Metal LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Documentary Feature

Collective Crip Camp The Mole Agent My Octopus Teacher Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette A Concerto Is a Conversation Do Not Split Hunger Ward A Love Song for Latasha

Best International Feature Film

Denmark, Another Round Hong Kong, Better Days Romania, Collective Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Sound

Greyhound Mank News of the World Sound of Metal Soul

Best Production Design

The Father Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Mank News of the World Tenet

Best Film Editing

The Father Nomadland Promising Young Woman Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah Mank News of the World Nomadland The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters The Midnight Sky Mulan The One and Only Ivan Tenet

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward Over the Moon A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Soul Wolfwalkers

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma Hillbilly Elegy Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Mank Pinocchio

Best Original Song

'Husavik' from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga 'Fight For You' from Judas and the Black Messiah 'lo Si (Seen)' from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) 'Speak Now' from One Night in Miami 'Hear My Voice' from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Anthony Hopkins, The Father Gary Oldman, Mank Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman Frances McDormand, Nomadland Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Director

Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman David Fincher, Mank Lee Isaac Chung, Minari Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Picture

The Father Judas and the Black Messiah Mank Minari Nomadland Promising Young Woman Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The Oscar telecast will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 25.