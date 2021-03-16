Oscars 2021: Priyanka announces nominations with her 'forever guy' Nick

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday evening (India time) announced Oscars 2021 nominations with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple was excited and more so because PeeCee's The White Tiger has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Post announcement, Nick took to Instagram to share pictures with Priyanka and wrote, "So I got to announce the #OscarsNoms this morning with this beautiful woman, who also happens to now have produced and starred in an Oscar nominated film (The White Tiger). Congrats to all the nominees. I’ll be watching on April 25th. @priyankachopra."

PeeCee wasted no time to respond to Nick's love and wrote, "❤️ My forever guy," in the comment section.

The Baywatch actor also took to Twitter and shared a screengrab of the nomination plate that showcases The White Tiger as one of the nominees.

Expressing her excitement in the caption to the post, Chopra wrote, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud (a red heart emoticon)."

WATCH | Priyanka Chopra on why she fought for involvement in The White Tiger

Shortly afterwards, Priyanka shared pictures from her home where she announced the nominations, owing to the coronavirus restrictions in place.

She shared a post that featured her pictures, the first photo sees Priyanka as she wraps a huge Oscar Award shaped mannequin in her hand and tries to swoop it away with help of her husband Nick who is seen holding up the object from the bottom just to help Priyanka take the trophy.

The second snap sees Priyanka striking a pose along with hubby. The two look stunning as the 'Isn't It Romantic' star wore an ink blue designer dress, with an accentuated bow near the neck, while the 'Sucker' singer is seen dressed in a mustard yellow tuxedo and a white shirt.

Other stars of the film including Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav also shared the post of the nomination.