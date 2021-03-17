PeeCee's epic reply to journo questioning if she and Nick are qualified to announce the Oscars

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reacted to hate coming her way from an entertainment journalist who is apparently not convinced with her and Nick Jonas being given the honour to announce the Oscars 2021 nominations.

Celebrity couple Priyanka and Nick announced the nominations on Monday from London in a livestream event via the Oscar's official YouTube page. Soon after, Peter, an Australian journalist, whose Twitter bio claims he is "best & most widely heard entertainment reporter in Australia & NZ", took to social media to express his views about The Academy's decision to have Nick and Priyanka announce the nominations.

WATCH | Oscars 2021: Priyanka announces nominations with her 'forever guy' Nick

"No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees," wrote Peter in a now deleted tweet. While Nick has not responded to the criticism, PeeCee took Ford head-on and tweeted, "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford." She even shared a video recording which scrolled through her IMDB credits.

Meanwhile, PeeCee is busy reciprocating the love and warmth she is receiving from India as she set a new goal post by announcing the Oscars and being an integral part of BAFTA and Oscar nominated The White Tiger. For unversed, The White Tiger's lead actor Adarsh Gourav was been nominated for a BAFTA in the Best Actor category. Writer-director Ramin Bahrani has received BAFTA and Oscars nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.