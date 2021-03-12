Aditya Narayan performs 'Rangeela re' for Jackie Shroff

Mumbai: Singer Aditya Narayan, who is currently hosting Indian Idol 12, recently performed the evergreen hit "Rangeela re" before veteran actor Jackie Shroff on the show.

The song was recorded for the 1995 superhit "Rangeela", in the voices of Asha Bhosle and Aditya Narayan, who was a child artiste back then. Although the particular song was picturised on Urmila Matondkar, the film also starred Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan.

Aditya joined one of the contestants on the show, Shanmukha Priya, to croon the number.

Read: Yami Gautam begins shooting for 'A Thursday'

In the episode, Aditya also recalled how he came on board for the song. "I was super excited to sing this particular song for two reasons: One of them was I was singing with the legendary Asha Bhosle, and the second was that I was going to be part of the same movie which would be starring the coolest guy ever -- Jackie sir. I was so happy, and this song will always be special to me," he said.

Jackie said he has always been a fan of Aditya's voice. "I am really happy to listen to Aditya live after so long. He has always been very talented even when he was young and now his talent has only increased. His singing just gives you a soothing effect," said the actor.

Read: Alia Bhatt asks Lord Shiva for 'something special', says 'can't share'

IANS



